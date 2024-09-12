Local

NBC News suing Butler County in effort to get 911 calls from assassination attempt on Trump

By WPXI.com News Staff
Donald Trump on stage after an apparent assassination attempt

Trump attempted assassination BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped and injuries were visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — NBC News is suing Butler County in an effort to get the 911 calls from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

According to the lawsuit, NBC News submitted a right-to-know request for the 911 calls from the July 13 shooting at Trump’s Butler Farm Show rally.

Butler County denied the request, the lawsuit says, arguing the recordings are exempt from disclosure and are related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

NBC argues the county didn’t consider the public interest in releasing the recording.

NBC News pointed out that body camera footage of the incident has already been released.

Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records will make the final call on releasing the recordings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: What we know so far about threats made against multiple local schools
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • Man killed in North Versailles crash
  • VIDEO: Pitt radiology professor offers insight on new FDA requirements, breast cancer early detection
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read