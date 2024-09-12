NBC News suing Butler County in effort to get 911 calls from assassination attempt on Trump

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — NBC News is suing Butler County in an effort to get the 911 calls from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

According to the lawsuit, NBC News submitted a right-to-know request for the 911 calls from the July 13 shooting at Trump’s Butler Farm Show rally.

Butler County denied the request, the lawsuit says, arguing the recordings are exempt from disclosure and are related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

NBC argues the county didn’t consider the public interest in releasing the recording.

NBC News pointed out that body camera footage of the incident has already been released.

Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records will make the final call on releasing the recordings.

