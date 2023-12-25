Nearly 200 nurses graduate from UPMC nursing programs

PITTSBURGH — UPMC is celebrating the graduation of nearly 200 new nurses.

This month, UPMC Schools of Nursing had 197 nurses graduate from its programs. Of those graduates, 119 took positions across UPMC facilities.

“I’m very proud to celebrate our graduates who have so worked hard to join the nursing field and create a bright future for health care,” said Maribeth McLaughlin, chief nurse executive at UPMC. “A nursing career is one of the most rewarding opportunities that provides a chance to make a difference in the lives of those you care for.”

UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg had its first-ever graduating class.

“We made history, now go out there and continue to make history and be the change,” Ta-Liah Jones said during Harrisburg’s inaugural ceremony.

UPMC says it aims to strengthen the nursing workforce by increasing the number of clinically trained nurses in all clinical settings.

