Local

Nearly 900 permits processed at South Park license-to-carry event

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

South Park satellite permit event

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held another successful satellite license-to-carry event on Saturday.

This most recent satellite event was held in South Park, and the sheriff’s office says they processed 887 permits.

The office holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. To get a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The next event is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the Allegheny Valley. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police looking for 2 people after Clairton house found in ‘disarray’ with children inside
  • Woman’s body found in Aliquippa alley, police say
  • Western Pennsylvania farm nominated for both best corn maze and pumpkin patch in the U.S.
  • VIDEO: 2 men charged in Ohio Township homicide behind bars for separate recent crime sprees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read