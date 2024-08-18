Nearly 900 permits processed at South Park license-to-carry event

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held another successful satellite license-to-carry event on Saturday.

This most recent satellite event was held in South Park, and the sheriff’s office says they processed 887 permits.

The office holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. To get a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The next event is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the Allegheny Valley. Click here for more information.

