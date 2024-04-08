Neighbors call for change after deadly crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Allegheny County police say it was after 6 p.m. Sunday when tragedy unfolded at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Crooked Run Road in North Versailles.

Tammy Chonko, 66, was killed after police say a 20-year-old man crashed his car into hers. Police say Chonko, who is from Duquesne, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

“Unfortunately, a life was lost because people just really need to slow down,” said Anthony Hunt. “I’ve witnessed multiple cars being pulled over within a short amount of time because of the known amount of people that are doing well over 40 miles per hour on this road.”

Anthony Hunt owns this State Farm business along Fifth Avenue also known as State Route 148. He says the road is more like a freeway where the majority of drivers speed.

Hunt says safety measures need to be put into place where the fatality happened to get drivers to slow down.

“Something needs to be done, I mean a light in multiple locations would always be good but I think especially there it might be a great idea,” Hunt said.

The 20-year-old, who police haven’t identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There’s no word if any charges will be filed against him.

