Neighbors express concern as Pittsburgh police ‘on pace’ to have record year of stolen vehicles

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police’s Auto Squad is “on pace” to have a record year of stolen vehicles, according to a Public Safety spokesperson.

Just over the weekend, two vehicles were stolen out of zone 6, and five were snatched from zone 3.

Three of the thefts from zone 3 occurred in Carrick, where neighbors told Channel 11 they are growing increasingly concerned and frustrated.

Father Jay Geisler, who serves as a Chaplain for Pittsburgh Police, told us he has fallen victim twice in recent weeks.

“It’s a real issue and it makes you feel vulnerable,” Geisler told us. “Maybe we’ll organize a block watch, we certainly feel powerless and the nice thing about feeling powerless is, it makes you ask for help, we’re asking for help from the city and the neighbors so we can stop this together.”

Several of the vehicles stolen from the neighborhood have been Hyundai or Kia models, which have a security flaw Channel 11 has reported on for more than a year now https://www.wpxi.com/news/local/tens-thousands-cars-with-major-security-flaw-still-pittsburgh-roads/KKOAJN67QVGDNJY7PKOVRB2ZXI/. Manufacturers have offered security fixes, and police urge drivers to take advantage of them.

Geisler, who has a Kia, had received the fix, which stopped thieves from stealing his car during an initial incident. They caused more than $1,000 in damage, though, and then tried again.

“I thought it was safe but they did it the old-fashioned way, just break up the column and finally they got a screwdriver in there and got it started,” Geisler said.

The vehicle was recovered last week in Hampton Township, he told us. It’s currently being repaired for damage sustained this time around.

The vehicles stolen from Carrick over the weekend had been on Concordia Street, East Woodford Avenue and Amanda Street, per police. Two of the three have been recovered.

At last check, the thieves had not been arrested, but investigators are working to recover potential evidence and fingerprints in order to form leads and suspects.

In some cases, police confirm that the thieves have been stealing the vehicles, taking them on brief joy rides, and abandoning them.

Carrick resident Justin Mackowiak said he witnesses those dangerous jaunts on Sunday morning shortly after sunrise. He further told us that he observed one of the thefts.

“I couldn’t believe how fast these individuals were going, I mean this is a 25 mph street, they were going at least 80, 90 up and down these hills and you see how tight these roads are.”

Mackowiak said that his daughter also had her Hyundia stolen last month, right near the border of Carrick and Baldwin.

“I could tell she physically felt violated.”

His daughter and a friend reportedly discovered the car nearly a day later in Mt. Oliver.

“The information they got is that a lot of these cars are getting dumped in just random alleys,” he told us.

Both residents we spoke with hope to see patrols increased to put a stop to the rampant thefts.

“Something else needs to be done,” Mackowiak said.

