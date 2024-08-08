Neighbors react to shooting that left good Samaritan badly injured in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Channel 11 News returned to the neighborhood following that horrific shooting that left an elderly man in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon. Channel 11 News learned more about the suspect who neighbors say is homeless and possibly suffers from mental illness and drug addiction.

According to a newly released criminal complaint, police say Angus Sanders Jr., 47, is the man responsible for pulling the trigger. Multiple witnesses told police they saw Sanders stumbling near the Lynn Williams Apartments on Goe Avenue before falling to the ground. That’s when a man passing by police said a good Samaritan tried to help. His help unfortunately was met with violence.

Channel 11 News spoke with neighbors just moments after the shooting occurred.

“The guy was having a meltdown of some sort and this guy saw it and just pulled over to lend a hand and the guy snapped and started shooting,” said neighbor Pat Conley.

Detectives said Sanders shot the man at least seven times and when they arrived and attempted to take his weapon from him, he refused and began wrestling with officers before he was tased.

Neighbors told us that the suspect is a homeless man who they believe has family in the area and lives nearby inside his car.

“He is like a homeless guy his mother and father live over there, he probably needs some mental help,” said neighbor Joe Pail.

Police confirmed that calls had been made about Sanders in the past. While they weren’t violent in nature, reports of sleeping outside or erratic behavior had concerned residents. Sanders also had a violent criminal record dating back to the 90s when he was charged with aggravated assault.

A neighbor told us that they believed that this was a tragic situation that could have been prevented.

“Sad, I feel sad that there isn’t enough help out here for the people that are suffering,” Conley said.

That victim, who police say is in his 70s, is now in stable but critical condition.

