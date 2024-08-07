Suspect ‘acted irrationally’ before firing shots, injuring 1 in Brighton Heights, police say

PITTSBURGH — One person is hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Brighton Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of Brighton Road just after 4 p.m.

The investigation shows the shooting was random. The victim came upon the suspect, who was acting irrationally, and was trying to help, Assistant Chief of Operations for Pittsburgh Police Richard Ford said.

“It’s amazing that nobody else was hit. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers to this victim, who was just trying to be a good Samaritan,” Ford said.

The victim was shot multiple times. He is in critical condition.

Police in the area were able to respond to the scene quickly. Ford said they had to wrestle the gun off the suspect.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital after being tased by police.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

