New Castle man sentenced to prison in New York for trafficking guns

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man from New Castle was sentenced to prison in New York for gun trafficking.

The Jamestown Police Department said Christian Arroyo Collazo, 28, was sentenced to three years in prison for his conviction of conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Officials said Collazo transported or tried to transport firearms to the Jamestown area between July 2022 and March 2023.

The guns included pistols, AR-style rifles, handguns, revolvers and high-capacity magazines for a total of 40 firearms, officials said.

Police said Collazo used social media to have gun-related conversations, during which he would send photos to potential buyers.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach, officials said.

