New Castle police implementing specialized street crimes unit after recent uptick in violent crimes

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police were called to a home along North Shenango Street for a stabbing Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. There they found a man on the front porch bleeding.

The victim told police his girlfriend Pamela Kelley snapped and stabbed him nine times with a steak knife.

”He said it came out of nowhere. She was intoxicated and started making rants to him about messing with her granddaughter and then just started stabbing him,” said Chief Dave Cumo from the New Castle Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his chest, stomach and arm. Police went inside the home, found the knife and arrested Kelley.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelley told police “she should have killed him.”

This is one of many incidents New Castle police have been responding to recently.

A neighbor said it’s kind of scary to live here.

”It’s kind of scary especially for people like me who walk at night. You feel you have to carry stuff on you, a taser, anything for protection,” said Kaitlyn Dilley.

The chief said this summer, they are implementing their specialized street crimes unit to deal with nuisance, violence and drug problems. It was started by the former chief Bobby Salem years ago.

“We are being proactive on our patrols. We are focused and doing specialized patrols in certain areas,” said Chief Cumo.

Some residents said this is a good idea and hope it makes the community safer.

”I like when the police officers are trying to help figure out the information and investigate,” said Dilley.

Kelley is in jail and was charged with attempted criminal homicide. The chief says she’s known to police for intoxication issues over the years.

