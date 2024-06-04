New Driver License, REAL ID Center to open in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A new Driver License and REAL ID Center will open in Beaver Falls this month.

PennDOT announced the new location will replace the currently operating center located at 2580 Constitution Boulevard in the Chippewa Plaza on June 11.

“We’re proud to open the new Beaver Falls Driver License and REAL ID Center,” said Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kara Templeton. “In addition to driver licensing and photo services, the new location will offer same-day REAL ID services, giving customers the option to have their documents verified, imaged and their REAL ID product obtained at the time of service.”

The Beaver Falls location has been built to federal facility security standards for the over-the-counter issuance of REAL ID, which Pennsylvanians will need by May 7, 2025, to board domestic flights, enter a military base and enter a federal facility that requires ID at the door.

For a full list of driver license centers and their services, visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.

