New England Patriots to release former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster, reports say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are releasing for Pittsburgh Steelers standout JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to reports.

>> JuJu Smith-Schuster could be on his way out of New England

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting the Patriots are releasing the wide receiver.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. While a surprise, this move does give Smith-Schuster the chance to sign somewhere before the season. pic.twitter.com/r4ydvyXcYC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2024

Smith-Schuster went to New England last season after a one-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, he had been a staple for the Steelers for five seasons.

