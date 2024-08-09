Local

New England Patriots to release former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster, reports say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Chargers Patriots Football New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 6-0 in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) (Greg M. Cooper/AP)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are releasing for Pittsburgh Steelers standout JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to reports.

>> JuJu Smith-Schuster could be on his way out of New England

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting the Patriots are releasing the wide receiver.

Smith-Schuster went to New England last season after a one-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, he had been a staple for the Steelers for five seasons.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says
  • Beaver County woman loses $87,000 in phishing scam
  • Suspect’s father speaks to Channel 11 after woman shot to death: ‘I looked at her like a daughter’
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Major water line break beneath Fort Duquesne Bridge
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read