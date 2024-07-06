New Kensington man accused of stabbing, killing former roommate

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington man is facing charges over accusations he stabbed and killed his former roommate.

In a news release, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says Nico Harris, 40, was charged with criminal homicide, burglary and criminal trespassing.

Zicarelli says the charges come after New Kensington police responded to the 600 block of Freeport Road on Friday after a man identified as David Risher, 58, was found stabbed to death inside a home. Risher had been reported missing earlier in the day after he couldn’t be located in the home by his roommate or family.

Harris lived at the Freeport Road home with Risher and another roommate until September 2023, Zicarelli said.

Harris was arraigned on Saturday and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group