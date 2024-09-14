New outdoor movie experience coming to Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience is coming to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is working with Shaolin Jazz and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to present the first ever CAN I KICK IT? outdoor movie event. During this film experience, the movies are scored live with a blend of hip-hop, soul, rock and more.

The free event takes place Sept. 19 at the Backyard located at 8th Street and Penn Avenue in the Cultural District and will feature a screening of The Matrix scored live with a new soundtrack. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Shaolin Jazz and the Trust to bring this free and truly unique cinematic experience right to the heart of Downtown. These are the kinds of creative collaborations that will inspire fun, new ways to activate our public spaces,” said PDP President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “More than just a movie night, this is an opportunity to celebrate the community, music, art, and culture that make Downtown a place you want to come back to again and again.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will be food trucks and other amenities on site.

Click here for more information or to RSVP to the event.

