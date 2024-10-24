New Pennsylvania law creates Alzheimers, Dementia and Related Disorders Division

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new law in Pennsylvania created the first Alzheimers, Dementia and Related Disorders Division in Pennsylvania.

The division will help support older adults living with these diseases and their caregivers.

According to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging will oversee the division.

“No one should have to face this terrible disease alone – by signing this bill into law, my Administration is committing real resources to older adults, their families and caregivers who are dealing with Alzheimer’s, and making it clear that we have their back,” Gov. Shapiro said. “The 2024-25 bipartisan budget invests $80 million more to support our seniors, and this first-ever Alzheimer’s Division at the Department of Aging is part of that investment. While there’s still more work to do to support Pennsylvania’s older adults, creating this Division is a step in the right direction.”

The new law also establishes an advisory committee that will convene stakeholders, advocate for policy, leverage resources and secure federal funding.

Shapiro’s office says more than 282,000 Pennsylvanians live with Alzheimer’s. The number is expected to increase to 320,000 by 2024.

The new law had bipartisan support.

“With Pennsylvania continuing to age and the prevalence of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Related Disorders on the rise, we need to do more to ensure our older adults are taken care of,” said Sen. Judy Ward, Republican Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee. “This legislation will put the Commonwealth in a better position to push back against the challenges that ADRD present and help our older adults across Pennsylvania live and age with dignity.”

