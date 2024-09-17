New resolution would allocate $1M in taxpayer money to fund 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Excitement is in the air as Pittsburgh gets ready to host the NFL Draft in two years.

A new city resolution would pledge $1 million in taxpayer money to support the event. But, it has raised concerns with critics who say there isn’t enough money in the city’s budget to support the bill.

“I was assured this morning before our meeting and council session that it is not taking away from any existing city operations or city programs,” said Khari Mosely when asked where the proposed funding would come from.

The plan proposed on Tuesday by Khari Mosley would allocate $1 million to VisitPITTSBURGH, the agency that is currently coordinating the multi-billion-dollar 2026 NFL Draft event.

Councilman Mosley says the funding from taxpayers would help support VisitPITTSBURGHthrough:

Marketing efforts to bring guests into the city.

A strategic plan to prepare small and diverse businesses for the influx.

And the ongoing commitment to community greening.

“I look at it as an investment. This event is going to bring millions and millions of dollars back to the city,” Mosley said.

VisitPITTSBURGH shared that with 50 million viewers worldwide, the exposure and anticipated economic impact will far outpace the initial investment.

“Previous destinations have reported anywhere from $120 to upwards of $213 million in economic impact and we expect Pittsburgh to be well within that range,” said Emily Hatfield, the senior director of communications for VisitPITTSBURGH.

However, some city leaders are concerned about spending taxpayer money. Councilman Anthony Coghill said the city is already offering in-kind donations such as venue space, emergency responders, and public works services free of charge.

“I don’t know if we are in a position to give that financial contribution you know we need vehicles in every department across the board we need paving we need a lot of things so the next two or three years are going to be very lean,” he shared.

With 19 months until the NFL Draft, Councilman Mosley said he would work to identify where the funding will come from, while Councilman Coghill said as it stands he would not support this resolution.

VisitPITTSBURGH told Channel 11 News the group is working to secure the support of the Pittsburgh corporate community if the city is unable to pledge the funding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group