New Smiley Cookie design celebrates Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — Eat’N Park is honoring Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes — and his mustache — in a cookie available exclusively online.

On Friday, Eat’N Park released the Bucco ‘Stache Smiley Cookie. This version of the restaurant’s signature treat features yellow icing and a black icing mustache atop the cookie’s iconic grin.

“We frankly just got caught up in the excitement Paul Skenes has brought to Pittsburgh and we want to celebrate with cookies commemorating his iconic look…and ours,” said Kayla Frattini, director of brand marketing at SmileyCookie.com.

The cookies are only available on SmileyCookie.com. They can be ordered in a pack size of 12 or 50 and can ship to all 50 states.

