New sports complex in Beaver County set to open after years of planning

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County sports complex is opening its doors to the public after years of planning.

The Shell Sports Complex in Center Township was packed during its open house Wednesday evening.

PHOTOS: Here’s a look at a new indoor sports complex opening soon in Beaver County

The complex will offer a variety of sports for both professional and amateur athletes.

The owner told Channel 11 that the community has needed a resource like this for a long time.

“The outpouring of support and the reassurance that this is long overdue was very evident. The community couldn’t have been more supportive and more excited and I think that’s reflected today,” Jim Christiana with M:7 Sports.

Christiana says he hopes to help athletes strengthen their bodies and minds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group