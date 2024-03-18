Restrictions begin for traffic signal installation at Dravosburg intersection

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — An Allegheny County intersection will be restricted for several months while crews work to install safety changes.

Channel 11 told you back in November that a new traffic light is coming to the intersection of Richland Avenue at 5th Street.

This comes following the Sept. 20 death of Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, whose school van was hit just blocks from her home at the intersection of Richland Avenue and 3rd Street.

Restrictions on Richland Avenue between the Hickory Alley and Beech Alley intersections may start on March 20, PennDOT said. The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions are needed for the installation of poles and anchors that will eventually secure the temporary traffic signal being installed on Richland Avenue.

The temporary signal is expected to be in place by the end of May, with the permanent traffic signal being installed as part of the the ongoing construction of the southern section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to I-376 Project.

