New traffic signal installation on Route 8 in Slippery Rock starts this week

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Starting Wednesday, new traffic signals will be installed on Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township.

Flashing beacons will be replaced with new mounted beacons and flashing warning signs to alert drivers to crossing traffic.

The first installation will be at the intersection of Route 8 and Branchton Road.

There have been many crashes at Route 8 and Branchton Road, including at least two fatal crashes in 2022.

Flaggers will be used as needed to control traffic.

The installation is expected to last through January 2025.

