NFL fines Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey for vicious hit

Michael Pittman Jr. hauled in a 16-yard pass last Sunday, moving the Indianapolis Colts deep into the hosts’ territory. Neither the receiver nor Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey went without paying for it. The latter did so in a much more literal sense.

The NFL fined Ramsey $17,389 for his violent collision with Pittman Jr. Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the hit, which was deemed to have occurred against a defenseless player.

“I’m just playing, man. Playing the only way I know how to play,” Ramsey said Friday after practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Trying to keep the game of football fierce, physical (and) competitive.”

