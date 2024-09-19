No. 1 Pitt Volleyball dominates No. 3 Penn State in statement win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

No. 1 Pitt volleyball might lose a game this season, but the Panthers have shown no reason to expect it to happen anytime soon.

Pitt dominated No. 3 Penn State at the Petersen Events Center Wednesday night, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18, just about going wire to wire in the statement win against an in-state rival. Pitt largely controlled play, only allowing the Nittany Lions to stick around because of its own aggressive play.

A record-breaking 11,800 fans at the Pete watched Pitt secure a huge win during a fun, record-setting night in Pittsburgh with an entire community in attendance — and watching on television.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group