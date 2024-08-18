No Brooms: Pirates look lackadaisical in loss to Mariners

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were seeking a series sweep against the Seattle Mariners but instead suffered an ugly 10-3 loss at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Recap

It didn’t take long for the Mariners (64-61) to get to Jake Woodford. Cal Raleigh connected on a two-run homer to right with one out in the first inning.

In the second, Victor Robles roped a two-run double to left field to extend Seattle’s lead to 4-0.

Josh Rojas opened a three-run fourth inning for Seattle with a solo home run to center field. Later on, it looked like the Pirates would turn a double play on a Julio Rodríguez grounder but third baseman Jared Triolo airmailed his throw to second base, which allowed Leo Rivas to score. Two batters later, Luke Raley tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to center.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group