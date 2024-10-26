No chemical issue found after reported chemical leak at WVU building, campus officials say

MORGANTOWN — A building at West Virginia University temporarily closed Saturday because of a reported chemical leak.

According to a WVU alert, the chemical leak was reported before 9 a.m. at the Agricultural Sciences Building in the Evansdale area of campus.

No injuries were reported as a result.

The building reopened just before 11 a.m. after investigators found no chemical issue.

