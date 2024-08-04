Local

Noah Lyles named fastest man alive after winning first Olympic gold medal in 100m

By WPXI.com News Staff

Noah Lyles named fastest man alive after winning first Olympic gold medal in 100m

SAINT-DENIS, France — A member of Team USA is now the fastest man alive.

Lyles competed in the 100m on Sunday where he won his first Olympic gold medal, NBC reports.

He finished with his lifetime best of 9.784 seconds but did not know he had won until nearly a minute after the race was over because of a photo finish review.

Kishane Thompson from Jamaica took home the silver with a time of 9.489 and American Fred Kerley won the bronze medal.

Team USA has not won a gold medal in the 100m since the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

