North Franklin Township issues burn ban until further notice

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County community has issued a burn ban following a brush fire on Saturday.

The North Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company says they put out a “very large” brush fire around 2 p.m. Saturday after a controlled burn got out of control.

Hours after that incident, North Franklin Township supervisors issued a burn ban until further notice.

While the ban is in effect, township residents cannot burn anything outdoors or light off fireworks. All burn permits are revoked under the ban, as well.

