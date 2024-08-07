Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia retiring after decades in law enforcement

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia is retiring, ending a nearly 30-year career in law enforcement.

Sicilia, a Shaler native and graduate of Westminster University, began his career in 1995.

He first worked for the University of Pittsburgh and Franklin Park Borough police departments before joining the Pine-Marshall-Bradford Woods Police Department in 1997, which later became Northern Regional.

Sicilia was promoted to sergeant in 2008, captain in 2013 and chief of police in 2019.

“We’ll miss his leadership and humor, but we’re sure he’ll still be around to keep us all in line. Cheers to Chief Sicilia and his next adventure!” a Facebook post reads.

