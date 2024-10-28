Norwin Schools add AI-powered cameras to buses

IRWIN, Pa. — The Norwin School District announced this spring that it was planning to have BusPatrol cameras installed on its school bus fleet this fall. Now, the district has officially started the program which cites drivers who pass a bus when the stop-arm is open and red lights are activated.

“It’s something we feel is going to add another layer of protection to our kids,” said Dr. Lisa Duval, assistant superintendent of the Norwin School District.

Here’s how BusPatrol works.

When the flashing red lights and stop sign on the school bus are activated, the cameras will capture any car that drives past the bus.

That is illegal in Pennsylvania.

If caught by police, it could cost you $250 and five points on your license.

If caught by BusPatrol, your first offense is a $300 fine, but no points.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Janis McCoy, of Irwin. “There’s a lot of people that speed right through. Kids are in danger, you can’t put a price on that.”

However, BusPatrol has previously come under scrutiny.

11 Investigates received several complaints earlier this year from drivers in Pittsburgh. They said they were wrongfully ticketed by the BusPatrol system used by Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Pittsburgh Public actually had to pause the bus ticketing program for a few months because PennDOT did not have a program in place for people to contest their tickets.

Duval said she’s aware of those complaints, but she’s not concerned.

“If they [BusPatrol] believe it is a violation, it is then forwarded on to our school police officers who will give it a second review. Then, if it is indeed deemed to be a violation of the stop arm law, then a citation would be issued to the person in that vehicle,” Duval said.

Until mid-November, there is a warning period where drivers who run a school bus red light and stop sign will only get a warning.

After that, the fines will kick in.

“$300 would be an eyeopener to people, so I think they’d start thinking twice about going through,” McCoy said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group