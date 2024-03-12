‘Nothing short of amazing:’ Derek Watt announces retirement after 7 seasons in NFL

PITTSBURGH — A former Steeler has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Derek Watt, 31, one of three Watt brothers to play in the NFL, announced his retirement after seven seasons in the league on social media.

“The 7 years with 2 great organizations, 110 career games, and lifelong friendships and memories that I’ve been fortunate enough to make have been nothing short of amazing,” his statement said in part.

Watt was drafted by the Chargers in 2016 and spent four years with the team. He then spent three years playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers with his brother T.J.

Derek didn’t play in the NFL in 2023.

The third Watt brother, J.J., retired in 2022. T.J. Watt is the only brother with an ongoing NFL career.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group