Nvidia to establish its first “AI Tech community” in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Nvidia is establishing its first ever “AI Tech Community” in Pittsburgh.

At the NVIDIA AI Summit in Washington, D.C., the chipmaking giant, which has repeatedly flirted with being the biggest company in the world, announced that Pittsburgh would be the first city to participate in the company’s “AI Tech Community” initiative. The main goal of the partnership is to continue developing public-private partnerships between the tech industry and the city’s universities. Because demand has consistently outpaced supply for the company’s AI components, direct partnerships with the chip giant are heavily sought after.

As part of the initiative, two Nvidia joint technology centers will be established — Nvidia’s Joint Center with Carnegie Mellon University for Robotics, Autonomy and AI and Nvidia’s Joint Center with the University of Pittsburgh for AI and Intelligent Systems.

