Oakland Italian restaurant issued consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — An Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood was hit with a consumer alert after a recent inspection.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors found 11 violations at Lucca Ristorante & Wine Bar on Monday.

Three of those violations are considered to create a high risk for foodborne illness, according to the inspection report. Those violations include an in-use tong and ice cream scoop sitting in stagnant water, scallops sitting on a dirty cloth, old food residue on a deli slider and can opener, a black-mold-like substance on the ice machine and mouse droppings observed on several food contact surfaces and throughout the restaurant.

Some of the high-risk violations, categorized under cleaning and sanitation and pest management, were considered repeats. The inspection report states that the restaurant’s pest management is inadequate because rodent droppings aren’t being removed, affected areas aren’t being disinfected and back doors are permanently open.

Inspectors also found several lower-level violations, like employees processing vegetables without washing them first, a lack of hot water at a handwashing sink and boxes of food stored on the floor in a cooler.

A re-inspection date has not yet been set.

Click here to see the full report.

