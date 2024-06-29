Oakmont celebrates 50th annual Greek Food Festival

OAKMONT, Pa. — The Borough of Oakmont is buzzing with music on Saturday as the smell of Greek cuisine fills the air.

It’s part of the 50th annual Oakmont Greek Food Festival.

“I started getting involved here in 1987 when we moved to the Pittsburgh area. We are almost twice as big as we were at that time” said Andy Gavrilos, festival organizer.

This is a 50-year tradition for the dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont.

“It means a lot to me because this church has done a lot for everyone here and this church has been here forever.,” said Maggie Carlino, Festival visitor.

The Greek Food Festival is a huge fundraiser.

“It pretty much wears us out. After three days we are ready to call it a day,” Gavrilos said.

This indoor and outdoor set-up is an experience of Greek culture.

The festival draws people from all over western Pennsylvania. They come to taste the food and enjoy the music.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing it’s a beautiful concept,” Carlino said.

If you missed the event on Saturday, you still have Sunday for a taste of this Greek tradition. Organizers say the Oakmont Greek Food Festival starts at noon and goes until 9 p.m.

