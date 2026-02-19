State officials announce audit of Woodland Hills School District

The Woodland Hills School District will undergo an audit.

State Representative Abigail Salisbury said the Office of the Budget is working alongside the PA Department of Education to learn whether the district has complied with PA School Code.

The audit will cover the district’s fiscal operations from Jan. 22 to the present.

Today, Woodland Hills School Board President Terri Lawson stepped down after theft charges were filed against her. She is also the former Rankin Borough manager. Police said she used the borough’s credit card over 130 times for personal expenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

