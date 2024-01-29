Officials warn residents of conditions after flooding leaves part of downtown Pittsburgh underwater

PITTSBURGH — Just after noon on Monday, emergency crews received a 911 call from a man living underneath a bridge near Acrisure Stadium. According to officials, the man had fallen asleep, but when he woke up, he was surrounded by knee-deep water.

Crews were able to rescue him from the rising water, and he wasn’t injured. Officials said they are monitoring the waterways across the city and those who may be living near them.

“The county has activated the code blue shelter due to flooding,” said Camila Alarcon, the Assistant Director of Public Safety.

For the past three weeks officials have worked with the city’s unhoused population to relocate vulnerable encampments to a shelter. Unfortunately, many refused; these are pictures from last night’s river rescue. Crews were called to the Mon Warf after a homeless encampment of about 20 people was flooded. One man was rescued, and no one was injured.

“The tents where people live across the way look like they are all flooded, it looks like there is a porta potty over there that’s flooded. It’s pretty heartbreaking for those people if that’s their home,” said Sarah Ranii.

Ranii works on the North Shore and noticed on her afternoon walk that the path she usually takes was blocked off and filled with water.

“This seems really high compared to last week when I was down here,” Ranii said.

Flooding is impacting several roads and locations throughout the city we have Drone 11 video of Point State Park right now underwater, the 10th Street Bypass, the Mon Warf, and the North Shore Riverwalk.

Officials warned that even in areas where the water doesn’t appear to be high, people should still use caution, and adhere to any barriers whether that be on sidewalks or roadways.

“It only takes about 6 inches of water to lift a vehicle off to start to flood it, at about two feet is when we’re to be floating vehicles away,” said Adam Ameel, the Critical Infrastructure Manager for the City of Pittsburgh.

However, with the worst of the flooding likely behind us, officials predict that the waterways should begin to recede starting this Thursday.

“Come next week will be back to 16 feet which is our normal river level,” Ameel said.

Officials said their “Code Blue Shelter” is located in the Hill District at Ammons Recreation Center transportation is available, and the shelter can house upwards of 80 individuals.

Families seeking shelter should call the Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368 or visit 1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 to meet with a Service Coordinator. Walk-in hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group