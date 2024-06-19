O’Hara Township to hold special brush pick collection as storm clean up continues

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — O’Hara Township is holding a special brush collection to help community members clean up from storm damage.

The collection will happen on Monday and residents don’t need to call in for service. All residents need to do is have everything at the curb on Monday morning.

The township’s regular brush rules apply:

Limbs and brush must be placed within 4 feet of the street – NOT IN the street

Limbs less than 4 inches in diameter are limited to 8 feet in length

Limbs 4 – 6 inches in diameter cannot be longer than 4 feet in length

Limbs larger than 6 inches in diameter will not be picked up

No Root Balls

The township cannot take whole trees or tree trunks.

