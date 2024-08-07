Ohio man pleads guilty on charges for distributing drugs that killed someone from Mercer County

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing fentanyl that killed someone from Mercer County.

The Department of Justice says Eliot Gentry, 27, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl resulting in death and conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the Gentry distributed the fentanyl that killed someone in Mercer County on Jan. 23, 2022. They allege he distributed 100 grams or more of fluorofentanyl, and five kilograms or more of cocaine between May 2021 and October 2022.

Gentry will be sentenced in December. He faces between 20 years and life in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

