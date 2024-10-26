Oilers absolutely drill Penguins with 50 Shots; Pens no-show again

EDMONTON — By the middle of the second period, the Edmonton Oilers (3-4-1) were outshooting the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-5-1) 29-5. Penguins rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist got a good look at future Hall of Famers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as well as the rest of the Western Conference champions.

After claiming a 3-2-0 record, the Penguins are winless in their last four. Edmonton registered 50 shots but failed to register a shot on several odd-man rushes in the final minutes. Blomqvist stopped 46 as Edmonton beat the Penguins 4-0 at Rogers Place Friday.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended the competitive portion of the game 16 seconds into the third period when the eluded defenseman Kris Letang beat Blomqvist with a nasty wrister against the flow for a 3-0 Edmonton lead.

