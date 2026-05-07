Old Century III Mall’s last wall comes down ahead of planned site revitalization

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The old Century III Mall’s final wall was demolished on Wednesday.

Opened in 1979, Century III was the third-largest mall in the nation, housing more than 200 stores at its peak.

The mall began to decline over the years. Investment group Moonbeam Capital bought it in 2013, pledging to revitalize the site.

Still, the mall closed its doors in 2019 and was condemned in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Old Century III Mall to be demolished, prepped for redevelopment

In 2024, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala filed nuisance charges against the mall’s owner.

In January, two development groups agreed to buy the property. The next step in the process is to finalize the purchase agreement/

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Officials share update on future of Century III Mall site, DA shares rendering from developer

Last month, as Century III’s demolition neared completion, Channel 11 spoke with local officials about what the property could be used for. You can read that report by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group