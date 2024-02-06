Opening days announced for Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & Soakzone

Mark your calendars! Opening days and new experiences have been announced for Southwestern Pennsylvania’s three major theme parks.

Kennywood will open in April, and sister parks Idlewild and Sandcastle will both open in May for the 2024 season:

Kennywood

Opening Day: Saturday, April 20

What to look forward to: A total transformation of the park’s bumper car ride, themed to Kennywood’s iconic Potato Patch fries. In addition, an all-new Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July highlighting Pittsburgh arts, sports, heritage and more.

More info: Daily summer operations begin Memorial Day weekend and will feature night rides with select 10 p.m. close time

Sandcastle

Opening Day: Saturday, May 25

What to look forward to: Park enhancements, including the park’s newest attraction, Bombs Away . This summer, Jammin’ July will return with live entertainment poolside

Idlewild & Soakzone

Opening Day: Saturday, May 18

What to look forward to: Park upgrades and improvements

All three parks are currently accepting applications to fill more than 3,000 positions available for the 2024 season. No experience is required and select positions at all parks start at up to $15 an hour.

