Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — The “Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival” returned to the Strip District.

The event featured 25 food trucks and was held at 2875 Railroad Street on Saturday.

Authentic Latin music, vendors and art were also featured at the festival.

Part of the proceeds benefit the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation and Casa San Jose, two local organizations that support Latino and Hispanic communities.

Around 10,000 people were expected to attend the event.

