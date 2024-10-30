Over $65.7M in state grants awarded to Allegheny County schools, renovations

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Over $65.7 million in state grants was awarded to schools and renovations in Allegheny County.

Members of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation announced Thursday that the money was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to support school renovations and restoration projects in communities throughout the county.

“Our members fought hard alongside our partners in the Senate to win these significant state investments for Allegheny County,” said delegation chair state Rep. Nick Pisciottano. “We’re excited to see these projects come to fruition and create better lives for the families and individuals we represent.”

More than $22.3 million was awarded to 20 projects at local schools through the Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program, created to provide grants to public school districts and area career and technical schools for eligible facility improvement projects, officials said.

Over $43.4 million was awarded to 153 development projects in the county through the Statewide Local Share Account, funding that comes from the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, which provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Information on specific projects is available on the delegation’s website .

