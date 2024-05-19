Overnight single-lane restriction starts Sunday on Route 50 in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new single-lane restriction starts on Washington Pike (Route 50) in Collier Township on Sunday for the ongoing widening project.

PennDOT says single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on westbound Washington Pike between the I-79 interchange and Vanadium Road for utility relocation work. The restrictions take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night and could occur between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. if needed. The restrictions are expected to last until early June.

Officials urge drivers to be prepared for changing traffic patterns and ask that they use caution while in the area.

Work on this $5.61 million widening project began in November 2022 and is anticipated to conclude in late 2024.

Work in 2024 will include roadway widening to accommodate exclusive left turn lanes at the Washington Pike intersection with Vanadium Road. The Washington Pike and Vanadium Road intersection will be modified to a standard plus intersection, eliminating the existing dual driveways at Eat’n Park. The restaurant will be relocated further back from the roadway to allow for widening and intersection improvements.

>>> Eat’n Park in Collier Township torn down as part of road widening; new restaurant to be built

Other work includes new sidewalks, updated ADA curb ramps, traffic signal upgrades, signing and pavement marking updates, drainage guide rail work and other construction.

