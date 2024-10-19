PA lawmaker continues push to block closure of Washington County glass plant, publishes new report

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey is urging federal officials to block the closure of a Washington County glass plant.

Casey sent a letter to the head of the Federal Trade Commission on Friday calling for an investigation into the private equity firm that owns the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in Charleroi

This is a continued effort from Casey to prevent the plant from closing. He sent a similar letter last month calling for an investigation.

“Private equity crushing Charleroi’s generational legacy of glass manufacturing is yet another example of Wall Street screwing over Pennsylvania workers. The plant’s closure is a slap in the face to workers, their community, and the people of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Casey. “I am working every day to protect union jobs and hold Wall Street executives accountable for the havoc they’ve wreaked in our Commonwealth.”

Casey published a report he said proves how private equity firm Centre Lane Partners is guilty of questionable financial engineering and shady business deals that caused the decision for the plant to close.

If the plant does close nearly 300 people will be out of work.

The first round of layoffs is expected to start in December.

