Pa. officials to declare first week of August 2024 as ‘Barrel & Flow Week’

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh, County of Allegheny and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will declare the first week of August 2024 as “Barrel & Flow Week,” it was announced Tuesday.

Barrel & Flow Fest is a beer festival that celebrated Black culture, creativity and community. Founded by Day Bracey, Barrel & Flow Fest brings together brewers, artists and music from all over to create a unique and enriching experience.

The declaration will be celebrated with an event at the Highline off Carson Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Tuesday. Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

The event will be followed by a lively kickoff party at Burghers Brewing Company, where attendees can taste Burghers Brewing Company’s newest release, the ‘Proclamation’ collaboration beer for Barrel & Flow Fest – a strawberry banana guava gose.

There will also be an after party held on Aug. 10 and a brunch held on Aug. 11. Tickets for both events can be purchased on the Barrel & Flow website.

For a full schedule of Barrel & Flow Week events, visit www.BarrelandFlow.com/events.

