Paraprofessional accused of hitting special needs student with door at Sto-Rox elementary school

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A paraprofessional working at an Allegheny County elementary school is facing charges after being accused of injuring a special needs student.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 24 at Sto-Rox Upper Elementary School. A paraprofessional contracted from an outside agency, identified as London Simmons, 31, working at the school reportedly hit a 10-year-old girl with special needs with a door.

Police say the incident was captured on video, and it shows Simmons opening the door so forcefully, it knocked the girl to the ground and her glasses broke on impact. Witnesses told police Simmons didn’t help the student and was seen walking away from the area.

The girl sustained a minor eye injury in the fall.

Simmons was charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

