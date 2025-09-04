Parents renew efforts to block installation of cell phone tower after school board signs lease

JEFFERSON, Pa. — Some Jefferson Hills residents are in a battle with their borough over plans for a new cellphone tower.

A large green space right next to the softball field is where the school district and borough want to put up a 134-foot cellphone tower.

The district’s lease would keep the tower there for the next 30 years to boost cell service for the surrounding community, but parents are hoping a vote will stop it.

It’s a continuation of the fight that’s been going on for more than two years in the West Jefferson Hills School District.

Parents are pushing back against plans to put a cellphone tower on school property.

Gloria Koehlinger lives near the Thomas Jefferson Stadium and is one of the parents leading the fight.

“Many people have voiced concerns—we have a petition that has over 300 signatures,” said Koehlinger.

She shared renderings of what parents believe the tower could look like in the greenspace beside the stadium — including views from the football and softball fields.

In 2024, parents successfully blocked the plan, thinking that was the end of it.

“Tower Co. withdrew their application and we thought it was a done thing. Then, in the school board minutes, they slipped in an amendment for the lease and it moved to this location behind the softball field,” said Koehlinger.

The school board has already signed a 30-year lease, but many parts of the document are blacked out — masking how much the district will receive up front or in monthly rent.

Parents now plan to attend the borough’s zoning hearing Thursday night. The board will vote on a variance that would allow the tower.

The American Cancer Society says there’s no strong evidence that radiofrequency waves from cell towers cause health effects but they also note RF waves have not been proven absolutely safe.

Parents say there are too many unanswered questions.

“We’ve had trouble getting a hold of them. I’m filing right-to-know requests, and we’ve been told documents don’t exist,” said Koehlinger.

Channel 11 reached out to both the borough manager and the school superintendent, specifically asking why the lease for the cellphone tower has so much blacked out. So far, neither has responded.

