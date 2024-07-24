Local

Park Finder app adds feature allowing parents to search for accessible playgrounds

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Generic playground (Pixabay)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Parents of children with disabilities now have a new tool to help find accessible play areas.

The Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society (PRPS) is celebrating the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by highlighting parks with Universal Design.

Parks with Universal Design are created to serve every child’s need in one place, which helps children with and without disabilities interact. PRPS says although children with disabilities have different play needs, playgrounds are still critical for their cognitive and physical development, along with socialization and creativity.

To help parents find accessible parks, PRSP’s Park Finder app now has an Accessible Playground filter in the search function.

Click here to find parks near you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • Pittsburgh Police officer fired upon immediately while responding to 911 call, suspect shot
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read