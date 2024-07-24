Park Finder app adds feature allowing parents to search for accessible playgrounds

Parents of children with disabilities now have a new tool to help find accessible play areas.

The Pennsylvania Recreation & Park Society (PRPS) is celebrating the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by highlighting parks with Universal Design.

Parks with Universal Design are created to serve every child’s need in one place, which helps children with and without disabilities interact. PRPS says although children with disabilities have different play needs, playgrounds are still critical for their cognitive and physical development, along with socialization and creativity.

To help parents find accessible parks, PRSP’s Park Finder app now has an Accessible Playground filter in the search function.

