Parkhurst lays off workers in Philly due to UArts closure

PITTSBURGH — The abrupt closure of Philadelphia’s University of the Arts on June 7 translates to layoffs for a Pittsburgh company.

Parkhurst Dining filed a Warn Notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that it laid off 34 employees. Parkhurst, the catering division of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group Inc., had served UArts.

Parkhurst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

