Parkhurst lays off workers in Philly due to UArts closure

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 25: A general view of the Philadelphia city skyline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The abrupt closure of Philadelphia’s University of the Arts on June 7 translates to layoffs for a Pittsburgh company.

Parkhurst Dining filed a Warn Notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that it laid off 34 employees. Parkhurst, the catering division of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group Inc., had served UArts.

Parkhurst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

