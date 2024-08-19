Parking information announced for busy Backyard Brawl weekend at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Parking information has been announced for a busy weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore next month.

The Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium and a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park are scheduled for Sept. 14. The Pirates game is at 1:05 p.m. and the Pitt versus West Virginia game is at 3:30 p.m.

To ensure the safety and convenience of fans attending each event, please note the following:

All North Shore parking lots will open for both baseball and football game attendees at 10:00 a.m.

Fans should anticipate forced parking in the North Shore lots. Tailgating is permitted prior to both contests, but fans must leave their respective parking area once their event starts.

All North Shore parking will be reserved parking only. Fans must purchase their parking space prior to arriving on the North Shore.

On-street parking is prohibited on the North Shore on Sept. 14.

Download the WAZE mobile app to help navigate game day road closures as you drive to your specific lot. Hyperlinks for the reserved North Shore parking areas are included below.

There will be no game day sales of parking on the North Shore.

The following parking options will be open for each event:

University of Pittsburgh Designated Parking Locations

Gold 1 Garage



Gold Lots 1A and 1B



Stage AE



Red 7A Lot



Clark East Lot



Green Lots 21, 22, 23, 31, 32, and 33



Cardello Lot



Champions Garage (Pirates and Pitt to share)



Federal Lot (Pirates and Pitt to share)



NOVA Place Garage (Pirates and Pitt to share)

Pittsburgh Pirates Designated Parking Locations

Gold Lot 2



Champions Garage (Pirates and Pitt to share)



Federal Lot (Pirates and Pitt to share)



Red Lots 7B, 7C, and 7D



Clark Lot



Red 5 Garage



Red Lot 5A



Red Lot 6



Blue Lots 7F, 7G, 7H, and 7J



Blue 10 Garage



NOVA Place Garage (Pirates and Pitt to share)

Fans that do not pre-purchase parking are encouraged to park in the following community lots and ride the Light Rail Transit (“The T”) to either North Side Station or Allegheny Station:

PPG Paints Arena Lots

Station Square (ride the Gateway Clipper to/from the North Shore)

Convention Center

Downtown parking garages

Strip District Lots

