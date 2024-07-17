Part Baileys Run Road in East Deer to reopen, another section to close at end of this month

EAST DEER, Pa. — A portion of Baileys Run Road in East Deer will reopen at the end of July, but another section will close for several months.

The 400 block of Baileys Run Road is expected to reopen on July 31. It closed on May 6 for construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements, milling and paving and replacement of pavement markings.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that also on July 31, another section of Baileys Run Road will close.

The road between the Route 28 entrance ramp and Freeport Road will close for construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements, milling and paving and replacement of pavement markings. It is expected to reopen at the end of October.

Motorists will be detoured during Russellton Airport Road, Butler Logan Road, Crawford Run Road and Freeport Road.

The $1.5 million project is being done by Pugliano Construction Company, Inc., of Plum.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group