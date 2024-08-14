Part of I-70 shut down after garbage truck catches fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Part of I-70 is closed due to a garbage truck that caught fire.

Washington County 911 said emergency crews responded to the Wheeling and Pittsburgh split of the interstate at 1:52 p.m.

A video sent to Channel 11 shows a garbage truck nearly engulfed in flames on the interstate’s shoulder.

Pennsylvania State Police said it appeared the truck was having some issued and pulled over before catching fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze, dispatchers said.

State police said it appears the interstate will be closed for some time.

